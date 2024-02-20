TNI Evening News Headlines – February 20, 2024

➡️Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the new Puri-Konark railway line project with Vistadome train services. The railway line with a length of 32 km has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 492 crore.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the Gangadhar Meher Lift Irrigation Project, a mega irrigation project at a cost of 1677.42 Crore in Bargarh district.
➡️Bhubaneswar records maximum temperatures of 37 degrees Celsius today, became the hottest place in Odisha today.
➡️Two nominees of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Debasish Samantaray and Subashish Khuntia, and the lone candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ashwini Vaishnaw were elected uncontested on Tuesday.
➡️A new train is to run between Bhubaneswar and New Delhi via Keonjhar district. The train service will be introduced soon.
➡️Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) seizes stale food from restaurant in Cuttack.
➡️80 migrant labourers rescued along Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border.
➡️Honey trap accused Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand appear before Enforcement Directorate.
➡️‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation: Hundreds of farmers detained in Gurugram.
➡️Maharashtra Assembly passes bill giving 10% quota to Marathas, Maharashtra Government accepts MSBCC panel report.
➡️PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore in Jammu.
➡️Sultanpur Court grants bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2018 defamation case.
➡️Supreme Court ordered that AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar is to be the validly elected candidate for the post of Mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.
➡️Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.
➡️Journalists protest outside Press Club in Delhi, against West Bengal CM Mamata Bannerjee’s illegal arrest of Santu Pan, Republic Bangla journalist, for his report on Sandeshkhali.
➡️Japan extends Rs 12,814 crore loan for 9 infra projects in India.
