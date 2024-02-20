Puri-Konark Rail Line soon; Train will have Vistadome Coaches

TNI Bureau: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday announced a Rs 492-crore rail line project connecting Puri and Konark. The train will have vistadome coaches.

The 32-km long railway line will require acquisition of 215 hectare of land.

The Central Government sought the State Government’s cooperation to acquire land for the project, which shall include 4 to 5 special tourist hubs to facilitate spiritual tourism.

The passengers travelling in the Vistadome trains can see the outside as the doors and roof will be made of glass. They will experience the Jagannath culture inside the train.