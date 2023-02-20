TNI Evening News Headlines – February 20, 2023

➡️ Odisha Assembly Speaker holds all-party meet ahead of budget session; BJP walks out of all-party meeting protesting State Government’s decision to allow MLAs to attend the budget session of the Odisha Assembly virtually.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Ad ivasi Mela-2023 at Adivasi Ground, Unit-1 in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ CM Naveen Patnaik flagged off Barishtha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra train for the senior citizens in Balasore Dist.

➡️ Naba Das Murder Case: JMFC Court rejects Crime Branch plea to examine mental condition of accused Gopal Das.

➡️ Prakruti-Babusan controversy: Orissa High Court refuses to intervene in case filed by Prakruti Mishra against Babushaan’s wife, father-in-law.

➡️ 4 trains stranded on Koraput-Jeypore line as goods train halts reportedly due to link termination.

➡️ Godhra Train Burning Case: Gujarat Government seeks death penalty for 11 convicts in Supreme Court.

➡️ PM Modi interacts with NDRF, other organizations involved in Operation Dost in Turkey.

➡️ BVR Subrahmanyam appointed new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog.

➡️ Air India New York-Delhi flight (AI-102) diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard.

➡️ President Joe Biden paid an unannounced visit to Ukrain; promised new military aid for Kyiv.