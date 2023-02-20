Huge Uproar over Pawan Khera’s Remarks on PM Modi

TNI Bureau: Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera drew flake over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khera was addressing a press conference over the Adani-Hindenburg issue and Opposition’s demand for a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

While speaking to the newsmen, Khera said, “What problem does Narendra Gautam Das Modi has?” “Is it Gautam Das or Damodar Das,” he added. The congress leader then laughs and says even though the name is Damodar Das, his actions are similar to Gautam Das (in a reference to Adani).

In a tweet later on, Khera clarified and said, “I genuinely got confused whether it is Damodardas or Gautam Das.” However, his remark has not gone down well among the BJP leaders with many of them condemning Khera’s remark.

BJP’s National Vice President Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda lashed out Pawan Khera saying “Pawan Khera’s feigned ignorance should not surprise. He is a byproduct of a boorish culture, built on weak foundations, which even disrespects its own leaders: Narasimha Rao ji, Kesri ji, Jitendra Prasad ji… long list!”

Pawan Khera's feigned ignorance should not surprise. He is a byproduct of a boorish culture, built on weak foundations, which even disrespects its own leaders: Narasimha Rao ji, Kesri ji, Jitendra Prasad ji… long list! — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) February 20, 2023

BJP leader Priti Gandhi called Khera’s remark “absolutely disgusting” saying Pawan Khera has become so desperate to prove his credentials & worth to his bosses that he has stooped to slandering the Honourable Prime Minister’s father.

Likewise, BJP’s Amit Malviya said that this is not the first time that the Congress party has targeted the Prime Minister and his family. “They have still not been able to accept that somebody from a humble background has risen to be such a popular leader. The Gandhis encourage these kinds of elements in the party,” he said.