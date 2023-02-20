Self-styled Godman dupes Childless Couple; Arrested

TNI Bureau: A self-styled Godman was arrested in Odisha’s Cuttack City on charges of duping a childless couple off lakhs of rupees.

The self-styled Godman, identified as Siddheswar Samantray, had taken Rs 3.90 lakh from a childless couple on the pretext of helping them to conceive by performing several pujas and giving ayurvedic medicines.

One Sangram Dash and his wife tried all possible medicines to conceive a baby. However, after they did not get any result, they took the help of Siddheswar Samantray.

Dash informed that Siddheswar reportedly took Rs 3.90 lakh from him in lieu of some ayurvedic medicines, pujas and other rituals so that his wife would conceive.

However, the couple’s suspicion on the baba began when their health condition started to deteriorate after consuming the ayurvedic medicines given by the fake baba.

Dash filed a complaint at Badambadi Police station after the fake baba threatened him when he denied to give him more money. Based on his complaint, cops started an investigation and arrested the self-styled Godman.