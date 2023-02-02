TNI Evening News Headlines – February 2, 2023

⏺️ Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian visits OUAT, reviews progress of development works. The construction work of this auditorium with 1000 seats will be completed by December 2023.

⏺️ Naba Das Murder Case: Crime Branch recovers one fired bullet which is a valuable piece of evidence.

⏺️ The name of ‘Odisha Fire Service’ has been renamed as ‘Odisha Fire & Emergency Service’.

⏺️ Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian reviews ongoing process of promotion Adalats by various departments of State Government.

⏺️ Odisha Government announced establishment of a new university ‘Vikram Dev University’ at Jeypore in Koraput district.

⏺️ Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja’s son Seji Singh sent to jail after Patnagarh SDJM court rejects bail plea over his involvement in a fight at a cinema hall.

⏺️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken 21 trips abroad since 2019; over Rs 22.76 crore was spent on these visits: Government.

⏺️ Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to present State’s Budget for 2023-24 on February 10.

⏺️ Uttar Pradesh Government to partner with Denmark for ethanol production.

⏺️ 7 Naxals apprehended by security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma.

⏺️ Former hockey player Paramjeet, who currently works as labourer, will be given job as coach in sports department: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

⏺️ M Subbarayudu appointed as India’s High Commissioner to Namibia.