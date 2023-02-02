Naba Das Assassination: Crime Branch Probe shifts to Septic Tank

TNI Bureau: The Crime Branch, which is probing the much sensational Odisha Health Minister Naba Das murder case, has shifted its investigation to the septic tank of the Airport police station at Jharsuguda after accused ASI Gopal Das reportedly disclosed about flushing some ‘handwritten letters’ in the toilet.
In the course of search operation in the sewage tank, the investigating agency is said to recovered 20 pieces of handwritten letters of accused Gopal Das which he has written in both English and Odia with red ink.
However, the letters are not in a readable condition as they are drenched and most of them are torn, said sources. They will be sent for forensic examination.
Gopal Das, whom the Crime Branch has taken on a four-day remand, had revealed during interrogation that he had written his motive of killing Naba Das and he flashed them in the toilet fearing being caught up.
Several questions remain unanswered in this case…
- Why Gopal Das was not searched after being apprehended by the police after he shot the late Minister dead? Why was SOP not followed during the arrest?
- How could he carry so many hand-written letters?
- How was he allowed to flush those into the toilet?
- If he talked about the murder motive in the letters, why the investigators failed the extract the truth from him?
- Is the Crime Branch missing the exact link in this case?
- Where is Gopal Das’ brother who was detained three days ago?
