TNI Evening News Headlines- February 15, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik directs to increase the allocation of fund for Western Odisha Development Council to Rs 200 crore and open offices in 10 districts in Western Odisha.

➡️ Orissa High Court dismissed 2 PILs challenging selection of site for Netaji Bus Terminus in Cuttack.

➡️ Odisha surpasses the milestone of 8 million COVID 19 tests.

➡️ People in Odisha gear up to celebrate Basant Panchami (Saraswati Puja) tomorrow.

➡️ STF seizes one illegal leopard skin at sinapali, Nuapada. 2 accused arrested.

➡️ Retd. Major General Basant Kumar Mahapatra passes away in Bhubaneswar. He was 88.

➡️ Elephants’ death in Karlapat Sanctuary: Odisha CM directs Forest and Wildlife Resources dept to take measures to stop deaths.

➡️ Works at Rourkela Airport will be completed within 18 months: Bureau of Civil Aviation Security DG, Usha Padhee.

➡️ 4 players from Odisha – Deep Grace Ekka, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo and Rashmita Minz have found place in Indian women’s hockey team for Tokyo Olympics.

India News

➡️ India begins second phase of its mega vaccination campaign.

➡️ Total vaccination carried out is of 85,16,385 beneficiaries. 61,54,894 healthcare workers vaccinated. Vaccination has been given to 23,61,491 frontline workers till 6pm, today: Mandeep Bhandari, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

➡️ COVID-19 vaccination of elderly people aged above 50 years will commence in Odisha from March 1.

➡️ 18-19 COVID 19 Vaccines are in different stages of trials, informs Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 4.1, occurred at 7:23 pm today 258 km south-southeast of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island: National Center for Seismology

➡️ Farmers’ Stir: Nikita Jacob and Shantanu created ‘toolkit’; climate activist Disha Ravi sent it to Greta Thunberg via Telegram app: Delhi Police.

➡️ Toolkit case: Zoom meet held before Republic Day to create Twitter storm, says Report.

➡️ LPG price hike: Cooking gas rates up Rs 50 per cylinder

➡️ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches scheme to provide meal at Rs 5 to poor people

➡️ Resignation of TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi from Rajya Sabha accepted by Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu.

➡️ India set a Victory Target of 482 for England in Chennai Test

➡️ Bombay High Court refuses to quashes FIR against Priyanka Singh, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Court quashes FIR in regards Meetu Singh, another sister of SSR. The FIR was lodged on a complaint by Rhea Chakraborty.

➡️ Meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs to be held tomorrow.

➡️ India ‘clears’ supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Canada.

World News

➡️ Myanmar protests resume, internet restored as military circles.

➡️ Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Expecting Second Child.

➡️ Kamala Harris’ niece Meena asked to stop using aunt’s fame to boost personal brand: Report.

➡️ India becoming a top team in world due to improvement in cricket structure: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to Mrdia.