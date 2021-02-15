Bollywood Actor Sandeep Nahar dies by Suicide
Sandeep Nahar acted with Sushant Singh Rajput in Dhoni Biopic.
Bollywood Actor Sandeep Nahar, who acted in Akshay Kumar-led ‘Kesari’ and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer ‘MS. Dhoni: The Untold Story’, died by suicide in Mumbai.
Sandeep Nahar took to his Facebook account and shared a disturbing video along with a long note before ending his life.
He cited personal trouble ls behind his decision to die by suicide.
Sandeep spoke about the “politics” in Bollywood and difficulties in building a career.
The Cops are waiting for the post-mortem report to reach any conclusion over his death.
