Bollywood Actor Sandeep Nahar dies by Suicide

Bollywood Actor Sandeep Nahar, who acted in Akshay Kumar-led ‘Kesari’ and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer ‘MS. Dhoni: The Untold Story’, died by suicide in Mumbai.

Sandeep Nahar took to his Facebook account and shared a disturbing video along with a long note before ending his life.

He cited personal trouble ls behind his decision to die by suicide.

Sandeep spoke about the “politics” in Bollywood and difficulties in building a career.

The Cops are waiting for the post-mortem report to reach any conclusion over his death.