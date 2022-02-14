TNI Evening News Headlines – February 14, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 81 more COVID positive cases & 920 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 63 local contact cases and 18 quarantine cases.

➡️ Odisha Government directs hospitals to discontinue the routine Covid-19 testing before hospitalisation.

➡️ Puri Srimandir will remain closed for devotees from 4 PM to 6 PM on February 19 on account of President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to the Temple.

➡️ Vaccination certificate not required for visit to Shree Jagannatha Temple, Puri.

➡️ ADJ Court, Keonjhar today awarded 10 years of jail term to a man for raping minor girl in 2015.

➡️ Auction for sarpanch post at Bileisarda gram panchayat: Balangir Collector asks BDO to file police complaint.

➡️ Fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain (54) of Bhagabanpur in Kendrapara district, having 14 wives held for duping them of lakhs of rupees.

India News

➡️ Over 1.5 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are fully vaccinated now: Health Ministry.

➡️ Himachal Pradesh Government to reopen educational institutions, gyms and cinema halls in the Sate from February 17.

➡️ Karnataka hijab row: 13 Muslim girls boycott exam, majority attend.

➡️ West Bengal Government permits reopening of all primary and upper primary schools from February 16.

➡️ Goa recorded 75.29% voter turnout and Uttarakhand 59.37% till 5 pm. 60.44% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in phase 2 polling in Uttar Pradesh.

➡️ The First Web Series of Ajay Devgn, Rudra is going to stream from 4th March on Disney Plus Hotstar; trailer out today.

➡️ India’s retail inflation in January 2022 rises to 6.01% as against 5.66% in December 2021.

➡️ Tata Sons appoints Ilker Ayci as CEO and MD of Air India.

➡️ Free Fire among 54 Chinese Apps banned in India.

World News

➡️ As Russia-Ukraine tensions continue to rise, crude oil prices reach $95 per barrel.

➡️ Pakistan’s Hindu community fights to reclaim Karachi’s historic Hindu Gymkhana.

➡️ No quarantine for international passengers arriving in Delhi; no RT-PCR test at airport, quarantine for international flyers from today.