Free Fire among 54 Chinese Apps banned in India; Check the List Here

Insight Bureau: Google, on the order from the government, has removed and blocked access to 54 Chinese apps from its Play Store including various popular apps like Garena Free Fire and Viva Video Maker. With the addition of 54 more banned apps, the list of total apps that are banned by the Indian government app is 273 till now.

Some of the newly prohibited apps, which include Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera, Viva Video Editor, AppLock and Dual Space Lite, are clones or rebrands of many of the over 300 apps affiliated with Beijing that New Delhi has banned since mid-2020 amid escalating geopolitical tension among the two neighboring nations.

This comes after a ET report that the Indian government has issued an order to ban 54 Chinese apps in India on grounds of national security. The new list of 54 Chinese apps banned in India includes several apps from Tencent and Alibaba groups like Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess etc, the report said.

“On receipt of the interim order passed under Section 69A of the IT Act, following established process, we have notified the affected developers and have temporarily blocked access to the apps that remained available on the Play Store in India,” a Google spokesperson said Monday.

Garena’s Free Fire: Illuminate, which has already been pulled from Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store in India, appears to be the most popular app to be blocked in the latest batch. The Sea and Tencent-backed game had over 40 million of its 75 million globally monthly active users in India in January, according to sources.

Popular e-Sports mobile game PUBG Mobile aka PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was also banned in India alongside the Ali Express, etc. While PUBG was developed by Krafton, Tencent’s take in the game led to its ban in India.

Check the list of the total Chinese Apps that have been banned since 2020.

Apps banned in June, 2020 –

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legend

Apps banned in September, 2020 –

1. APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart

2. APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps

3. APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner

4. APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus

5. APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright

6. Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor

7. Baidu

8. Baidu Express Edition

9. FaceU – Inspire your Beauty

10. ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals

11. CamCard – Business Card Reader

12. CamCard Business

13. CamCard for Salesforce

14. CamOCR

15. InNote

16. VooV Meeting – Tencent Video Conferencing

17. Super Clean – Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster

18. WeChat reading

19. Government WeChat

20. Small Q brush

21. Tencent Weiyun

22. Pitu

23. WeChat Work

24. Cyber Hunter

25. Cyber Hunter Lite

26. Knives Out-No rules, just fight!

27. Super Mecha Champions

28. LifeAfter

29. Dawn of Isles

30. Ludo World-Ludo Superstar

31. Chess Rush

32. PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik

33. PUBG MOBILE LITE

34. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

35. Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon

36. Dank Tanks

37. Warpath

38. Game of Sultans

39. Gallery Vault – Hide Pictures And Videos

40. Smart AppLock (App Protect)

41. Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team

42. Hide App-Hide Application Icon

43. AppLock

44. AppLock Lite

45. Dual Space – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner

46. ZAKZAK Pro – Live chat & video chat online

47. ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app

48. Music – Mp3 Player

49. Music Player – Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer

50. HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera

51. Cleaner – Phone Booster

52. Web Browser & Fast Explorer

53. Video Player All Format for Android

54. Photo Gallery HD & Editor

55. Photo Gallery & Album

56. Music Player – Bass Booster – Free Download

57. HD Camera – Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama

58. HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera

59. Music Player – MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer

60. Gallery HD

61. Web Browser – Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer

62. Web Browser – Secure Explorer

63. Music player – Audio Player

64. Video Player – All Format HD Video Player

65. Lamour Love All Over The World

66. Amour- video chat & call all over the world.

67. MV Master – Make Your Status Video & Community

68. MV Master – Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor

69. APUS Message Center-Intelligent management

70. LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers

71. Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-

72. Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games

73. Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games

74. Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game

75. Z Camera – Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage

76. GO SMS Pro – Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji

77. U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate

78. Ulike – Define your selfie in trendy style

79. Tantan – Date For Real

80. MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen

81. Kitty Live – Live Streaming & Video Live Chat

82. Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles

83. Alipay

84. AlipayHK

85. Mobile Taobao

86. Youku

87. Road of Kings- Endless Glory

88. Sina News

89. Netease News

90. Penguin FM

91. Murderous Pursuits

92. Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology

93. Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese

94. HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream

95. Little Q Album

96. Fighting Landlords – Free and happy Fighting Landlords

97. Hi Meitu

98. Mobile Legends: Pocket

99. VPN for TikTok

100. VPN for TikTok

101. Penguin E-sports Live assistant

102. Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices

103. iPick

104. Beauty Camera Plus – Sweet Camera & Face Selfie

105. Parallel Space Lite – Dual App

106. “Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC

107. MARVEL Super War NetEase Games

108. AFK Arena

109. Creative Destruction NetEase Games

110. Crusaders of Light NetEase Games

111. Mafia City Yotta Games

112. Onmyoji NetEase Games

113. Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games

114. Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded

115. Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games

116. Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games

117. Soul Hunters

118. Rules of Survival

Apps banned in November, 2020 –

1. AliSuppliers Mobile App

2. Alibaba Workbench

3. AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living

4. Alipay Cashier

5. Lalamove India – Delivery App

6. Drive with Lalamove India

7. Snack Video

8. CamCard – Business Card Reader

9. CamCard – BCR (Western)

10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you

11. Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

12. Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

13. WeDate-Dating App

14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

15. Adore App

16. TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App

17. TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App

18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

20. AsianDate: find Asian singles

21. FlirtWish: chat with singles

22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

23. Tubit: Live Streams

24. WeWorkChina

25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

26. Rela – Lesbian Social Network

27. Cashier Wallet

28. MangoTV

29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

30. WeTV – TV version

31. WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More

32. WeTV Lite

33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

34. Taobao Live

35. DingTalk

36. Identity V

37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

38. BoxStar (Early Access)

39. Heroes Evolved

40. Happy Fish

41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！

42. Munchkin Match: magic home building

43. Conquista Online II

Apps banned in February 14, 2022 –

1. Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD

2. Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera

3. Equalizer – Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer

4. Music Player- Music.Mp3 Player

5. Equalizer & Bass Booster – Music Volume EQ

6. Music Plus – MP3 Player

7. Equalizer Pro – Volume Booster & Bass Booster

8. Video Player Media All Format

9. Music Player – Equalizer & MP3

10. Volume Booster – Loud Speaker & Sound Booster

11. Music Player – MP3 Player

12. CamCard for SalesForce Ent

13. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite

14. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

15. APUS Security HD (Pad Version)

16. Parallel Space Lite 32 Support

17. Viva Video Editor – Snack Video Maker with Music

18. Nice video baidu

19. Tencent Xriver

20. Onmyoji Chess

21. Onmyoji Arena

22. AppLock

23. Dual Space Lite – Multiple Accounts & Clone App

24. Dual Space Pro – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner

25. DualSpace Lite – 32Bit Support

26. Dual Space – 32Bit Support

27. Dual Space – 64Bit Support

28. Dual Space Pro – 32Bit Support

29. Conquer Online – MMORPG Game

30. Conquer Online Il

31. Live Weather & Radar – Alerts

32. Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook

33. MP3 Cutter – Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter

34. Voice Recorder & Voice Changer

35. Barcode Scanner – QR Code Scan

36. Lica Cam – selfie camera app

37. EVE Echoes

38. Astracraft

39. UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping

40. Extraordinary Ones

41. Badlanders

42. Stick Fight: The Game Mobile

43. Twilight Pioneers

44. CuteU: Match With The World

45. Small World-Enjoy groupchat and video chat

46. CuteU Pro

47. FancvU – Video Chat & Meetup

48. Real: Go Live. Make Friends

49. MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats

50. Real Lite -video to live!

51. Wink: Connect Now

52. FunChat Meet People Around You

53. FancyU pro – Instant Meetup through Video chat!

54. Garena Free Fire – Illuminate

Notably, India is by far the largest market globally by app installs. Last year, the South Asian nation clocked over 25 billion downloads.