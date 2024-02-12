Sensex tanks 523 pts, Nifty ends at 21,614

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed sharply lower on Monday amid a rush for profit taking and mixed trends in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 523 points or 0.73 per cent lower at 21,612.45. The benchmark touched the lowest level of 70,922.57 during intra-day trade.

The broader NSE Nifty also closed 170.05 points or 0.78 per cent at 21,612.45.

As many as 22 stocks of the 30-share index settled in red while 34 constituents of Nifty50 closed the session with losses.

In the Sensex pack, NTPC, Tata Steel, SBI and IndusInd Bank were among the major laggards.