TNI Evening News Headlines – December 29, 2023

➡️5 persons died after boat capsizes in Patali river in Koraput district. CM Naveen Patnaik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of the kin.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik speaks on the launch of the third phase of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana – BSKY Nabin card.
➡️In view of rise in Covid cases in Odisha, Health Department writes letters to medical colleges and hospitals, directs them to increase testing and surveillance & to keep oxygenated beds ready.
➡️Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena’s tenure extended by six months.
➡️5 IPS officers promoted to IG rank, 6 to DIG rank.
➡️Three staff of the Hi-Tech hospital sustained injuries as oxygen cylinder blast in Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital, Bhubaneswar.
Related Posts
➡️Odisha Ranji Team announced, Shantanu Mishra to lead the team.
➡️India confirms it has sent an extradition request to Pakistan to hand over 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed.
➡️United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), the Centre, and the Assam Government sign historic peace accord. The insurgent group agreed to join the peaceful democratic process.
➡️India’s forex reserves jump USD 4.47 billion to USD 620.44 billion during the week ended December 22: RBI.
➡️Sensex falls 170.12 points to end 2023 at 72,240.26; Nifty declines 47.30 points to 21,731.40.
➡️Rupee settles 1 paisa lower at 83.21 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Ukraine’s President says Russia launched about 110 missiles overnight in one of the biggest barrages of the year.
➡️Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has returned as the world’s richest man.
Comments are closed.