TNI Evening News Headlines – December 29, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), the Centre, and the Assam Government sign historic peace accord. The insurgent group agreed to join the peaceful democratic process.
➡️5 persons died after boat capsizes in Patali river in Koraput district. CM Naveen Patnaik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of the kin.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik speaks on the launch of the third phase of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana – BSKY Nabin card.
➡️In view of rise in Covid cases in Odisha, Health Department writes letters to medical colleges and hospitals, directs them to increase testing and surveillance & to keep oxygenated beds ready.
➡️Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena’s tenure extended by six months.
➡️5 IPS officers promoted to IG rank, 6 to DIG rank.
➡️Three staff of the Hi-Tech hospital sustained injuries as oxygen cylinder blast in Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital, Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Ranji Team announced, Shantanu Mishra to lead the team.
➡️India confirms it has sent an extradition request to Pakistan to hand over 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed.
➡️India’s forex reserves jump USD 4.47 billion to USD 620.44 billion during the week ended December 22: RBI.
➡️Sensex falls 170.12 points to end 2023 at 72,240.26; Nifty declines 47.30 points to 21,731.40.
➡️Rupee settles 1 paisa lower at 83.21 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Ukraine’s President says Russia launched about 110 missiles overnight in one of the biggest barrages of the year.
➡️Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has returned as the world’s richest man.
