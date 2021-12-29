TNI Evening News Headlines – December 29, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 86 more COVID positive cases & 115 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 69 local contact cases and 17 quarantine cases.

➡️ 165 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1044443.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launches digital life certificate mechanism for pensioners.

➡️ Odisha CM inaugurates 14 Cybercrime Police Stations.

➡️ 6 IPS officers promoted to IG and DIG grade in Odisha.

➡️ Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar to remain closed for 5 Days from December 30.

➡️ Hailstorm, dense fog warning issued for Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

➡️ Eggs hurled at Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra’s vehicle by Congress workers at Kesinga in Kalahandi.

➡️ BJP calls for 12-hour (6AM-6PM) Jeypore bandh tomorrow over a gang rape incident on December 24.

➡️ Odisha BJP seeks Governor’s intervention for OBC quota in panchayat polls.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

India News

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 143 crore mark today with more than 57 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today: Government of India.

➡️ Mumbai reports 2,510 new cases today; 82% higher than yesterday.

➡️ Jharkhand Government announces to give a concession of Rs 25 per litre petrol to motorcycles and scooter riders.

➡️ Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists at Nowgam Shahabad, Dooru area of Anantnag district; one police personnel got injured.

➡️ ED attaches assets worth Rs 33.84 Crore of Popular Finance group, Kerala in money laundering case.

➡️ India welcomes Egypt as fourth new member of BRICS.

World News

➡️ After S-400 missiles and AK-203 rifles, Russia offers India its cutting-edge Armata tank technology

➡️ Pakistan rolls out its first national security policy.

➡️ France registers 2 lakh daily COVID cases in a new record.

➡️ China orders millions more into Lockdown after Covid.