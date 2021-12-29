Petrol concession for BPL; Know Which State

Insight Bureau: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday announced that the State Government has decided to slash petrol prices by Rs 25 per litre for two-wheelers.

Ration card-holders in Jharkhand will get a cash subsidy of up to Rs. 250 per month on the fuel purchase for two-wheelers. The State Government will transfer Rs. 25 per litre subsidy to their bank accounts. A family can get this subsidy for 10 litres of petrol every month.

The reduction in petrol price will come into effect from January 26, 2022.

The announcement was made as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led Government completed two years today.