Sarpanch attacked by Govt Official in Balangir District

TNI Bureau: In a shocking incident, a Government official thrashed a sarpanch after he alleged sub-standard developmental work in Harishankar area in Balangir district.

As per the report, when the President of the Khaprakhol Block Sarpanch Association and Changaria Sarpanch Sushil Guru opposed the poor quality of work which was being done in the area, the SDO of the Public Works Department, Siddharth Das attacked the Sarpanch on Tuesday.

Locals later rescued the sarpanch. A complaint in this regard has been filed at the Khaprakhol Police Station.

A video of the incident has gone viral on various social media platforms.

Following the scuffle, both Changaria Sarpanch Sushil Guru and SDO of PWD, Siddharth Das have been arrested.