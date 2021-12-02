TNI Evening News Headlines – December 2, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ 276 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1038971.

➡️ 16 students of Plus 2 residential college in Kunjakanta area in Dhenkanal test COVID-19 positive.

➡️ 12th Edition of International Sand Art Festival begins at Konarak Chandrabhaga Beach.

➡️ Fine to be imposed for not wearing mask in Khordha District.

➡️ Odisha sees 64% growth in GST collection in November.

India News

➡️ Two cases of Omicron detected in Karnataka. They returned from South Africa (via Dubai).

➡️ Omicron COVID variant appears to be very transmissible: Top Indian virologist.

➡️ PM Modi reviewed preparedness to deal with Cyclone Jawad including timely evacuation of those in affected areas and ensuring maintenance of essential supplies.

➡️ Railways cancels 86 more trains in view of Cyclone Jawad.

➡️ Dam Safety Bill, 2021 passed in Rajya Sabha.

➡️ Farmers’ protest continues even after repealing of the three farm laws.

➡️ India will have 9 nuclear reactors by 2024 and a new nuclear project.

➡️ ‘Mirzapur’ actor Bramha Mishra found dead at home; body sent for autopsy.

World News

➡️ ZyCov-D vaccine to be initially supplied to 7 states including Maharashtra, West Bengal.

➡️ First case of ‘Omicron’ variant confirmed in France.

➡️ Omicron coronavirus variant confirmed in 29 countries: WHO Chief.

➡️ Canada bans entry from more countries as Omicron cases detected.

➡️ Saudi Arabia confirms first case of Omicron in Gulf.