Mamita Meher Murder: BJP to gherao Odisha Assembly on December 9

Insight Bureau: The state BJP Yuva Morcha will besiege the Odisha assembly with thousands of youths on the 9th. Until the Home Minister is arrested, the Yuva Morcha will intensify its protests.

State BJP Yuva Morcha president Irashish Acharya in a press meet today, has informed that the Yuva Morcha movement will continue till the state government orders a CBI probe into the Mamita Meher Case.

Irasish accused the State Government of protecting the culprits in Mamita Meher murder case. “MoS (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra, who is involved in the case, is being shielded. Despite protests by the Opposition, the government is still protecting the Home Minister. There will be dire consequences if the Minister is not dropped,” he warned.