Odisha continues to shine in National Food Safety Index

Insight Bureau: Odisha has brighten up its spot in the national food safety index from 26th position in 2018-19 to 13th in 2019-20 and further to the 4th position in 2020-21.

This was known at a State-level food safety advisory committee meeting held on Wednesday wherein Additional Chief Secretary Raj Kumar Sharma outlined the issues for discussion.

Mahapatra directed the department to orient and train the street food vendors on preparation of safe food. He directed that the food vendors must be made aware about the dangerous effect of adulterated food on human health.

He also directed to strengthen enforcement activities against the adulterated food. “Adulterated food sale is a criminal activity like selling adulterated medicine and it must be dealt mercilessly,” he stated.

He further directed to hold district-level food safety meetings regularly to ensure sale of safe food by street vendors and food business operators