TNI Evening News Headlines – December 15, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 88 more COVID positive cases & 192 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 73 local contact cases and 15 quarantine cases.

➡️ 235 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1037387.

➡️ UG-PG Exams To Be Conducted In Offline Mode, informed Odisha Higher Education Department.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches distribution of BSKY Smart Health Card in Kendrapara and Jajpur Dists today.

➡️ Odisha Government clears 7 Investment Proposals worth over Rs 511 Crore.

➡️ NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar congratulates #Odisha CM for increase in State’s per capita income, improvement in agri & mining along with managing fiscal deficit below 5%.

➡️ Deadline for submission of lease deed application extended till December 31.

➡️ Odisha CM approves establishment of 3 more police stations within the jurisdiction of Commissionerate Police.

➡️ Odisha CM inaugurated ‘Eco Retreat 2021′ at 7 exotic locations (2 new at Koraput & Ganjam).

India News

➡️ 8 more people test positive for Omicron in Maharashtra, Omicron tally rises to 65 in India.

➡️ Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs okays extension of all 3 parts of PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana till 2026. Scheme to benefit about 22 lakh farmers.

➡️ Omicron scare: West Bengal Government extends existing COVID restrictions up to January 15.

➡️ UP Government raises dearness allowance (DA) for state govt employees from 28% to 31%

➡️ RBI imposes a penalty of Rs 30 lakhs on ICICI Bank Ltd for non-compliance with its directions on ‘levy of penal charges on non-maintenance of minimum balances in savings bank accounts’.

➡️ Cabinet approves Rs 76,000 Cr Policy push for Semiconductor.

➡️ UNESCO adds Durga Puja in Kolkata on ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’ list.

World News

➡️ NASA’s Solar Probe creates History, touches Sun’s upper atmosphere. For the first time in history, a spacecraft has flown through the Sun’s atmosphere, the corona.

➡️ India, Iran and Uzbekistan hold discussion on Chabahar port.

➡️ US Covid Deaths crosses 8-Lakh Mark, majority were unvaccinated: Report.