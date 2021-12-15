NITI Aayog VC praises Naveen; CM seeks Special Attention for Odisha

Insight Bureau: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr. Rajiv Kumar praised Odisha’s substantial improvement in the last two decades both in macroeconomic indicators and also in socio-economic indicators.

Welcoming Dr. Rajiv Kumar and his team to Odisha, the Chief Minister expected to engage with Niti Aayog in a constructive manner in the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Stating that this platform will help in sharing innovative and emerging ideas for development, he said, “We would like to take this opportunity to present various longstanding and emergent developmental issues requiring support of NITI Aayog and Government of India”.

Hailing the NITI Aayog for its support to States in identifying priorities, sectors, and strategies for sustainable development, the CM said that “We welcome more such consultations and collaboration with the States in course of strategy and policy formulation across sectors. Our development interventions have been successful in combating Left Wing Extremism, mobilization and economic empowerment of nearly 70 lakh women through Self Help Groups”.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He further stated that the State has invested heavily for infrastructure development and has become an attractive investment destination in manufacturing and mining Industries.

Niti Aayog Chairman Dr. Rajiv Kumar congratulated the Chief Minister for the increase in State’s per capita income, improvement in agriculture and mining along with managing the fiscal deficit below five percent. Dr Kumar also advised the State to improve its mining production from one percent to more than two percent. He proposed the State to set up an SDG Monitoring Unit. He also suggested for switching to chemical free agriculture.

The NITI Aayog Vice Chairman met CM Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas and held discussion on various issues. The CM presented him with Hockey Jersey.