TNI Morning News Headlines – December 16, 2021
Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 173 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 98 quarantine and 75 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reported 84 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.
➡️ 22 places in Odisha record temperature below 15 degree Celsius; Daringbadi coldest at 17 degree Celsius.
➡️ NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr. Rajiv Kumar visits Puri Jagannath Temple.
➡️ Chittaranjan Palai murder case in Puri: Crime Branch team begins probe.
➡️ Dolphin census begins in Bhitarkanika and Gahirmatha.
India News
➡️ India reports 7,974 new #COVID19 cases, 7,948 recoveries, and 343 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ 1,35,25,36,986 vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
➡️ Active caseload currently stands at 87,245.
➡️ Four new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus confirmed in Kerala; tally in state rises to 5.
➡️ Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath at the National War Memorial on the occasion of 50th Vijay Diwas.
➡️ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released the commemorative stamp to mark the #SwarnimVijayVarsh at the National War Memorial
➡️ Karnataka: Mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh, who passed away yesterday each Yelahanka Air Force Base in Bengaluru.
➡️ General Naravane Takes Charge As Chairman, Chiefs Of Staff Committee
➡️ Two-Day Nationwide Bank strike begins against privatisation of Government banks.
➡️ Rupee inches 6 paise higher to 76.26 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Sensex rallies 494.12 pts to 58,282.15 in opening session; Nifty surges 122.15 pts to 17,343.55.
World News
➡️ Global Debt Reaches Record $226 Trillion In 2020 Amid Covid: IMF.
➡️ US Federal Reserve announces Faster Tapering of asset purchases.
➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 272 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.32 million.
