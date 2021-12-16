TNI Morning News Headlines – December 16, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 173 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 98 quarantine and 75 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 84 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 22 places in Odisha record temperature below 15 degree Celsius; Daringbadi coldest at 17 degree Celsius.

➡️ NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr. Rajiv Kumar visits Puri Jagannath Temple.

➡️ Chittaranjan Palai murder case in Puri: Crime Branch team begins probe.

➡️ Dolphin census begins in Bhitarkanika and Gahirmatha.

India News

➡️ India reports 7,974 new #COVID19 cases, 7,948 recoveries, and 343 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 1,35,25,36,986 vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

➡️ Active caseload currently stands at 87,245.

➡️ Four new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus confirmed in Kerala; tally in state rises to 5.

➡️ Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath at the National War Memorial on the occasion of 50th Vijay Diwas.

➡️ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released the commemorative stamp to mark the #SwarnimVijayVarsh at the National War Memorial

➡️ Karnataka: Mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh, who passed away yesterday each Yelahanka Air Force Base in Bengaluru.

➡️ General Naravane Takes Charge As Chairman, Chiefs Of Staff Committee

➡️ Two-Day Nationwide Bank strike begins against privatisation of Government banks.

➡️ Rupee inches 6 paise higher to 76.26 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex rallies 494.12 pts to 58,282.15 in opening session; Nifty surges 122.15 pts to 17,343.55.

World News

➡️ Global Debt Reaches Record $226 Trillion In 2020 Amid Covid: IMF.

➡️ US Federal Reserve announces Faster Tapering of asset purchases.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 272 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.32 million.