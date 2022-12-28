TNI Evening News Headlines- December 28, 2022

➡️Jagatsinghpur Deputy Collector arrested on charges of amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of 191% of his known sources of income.
➡️Russian tourists’ death in Odisha: Post-mortem report says Russian MP Pavel Antov died of internal injury due to fall.
➡️Covid Protocol including wearing of facemask not mandatory in Odisha: Health department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Shalini Pandit.
➡️BJP President JP Nadda targets State Government during his visit to Odisha today.
➡️4 Terrorists killed in Jammu today were carrying 7 AK-47s, US M4 Carbine.
Related Posts
➡️PM Modi arrives at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted. Her health condition is stable.
➡️39 foreign-returnees in India test COVID-positive, under isolation.
➡️Covid-19 Scare: Next 40 days crucial for India, says Health Ministry.
➡️Serum Institute of India (SII) will provide 2 crore Covishield vaccine doses to central govt free of cost: Official sources.
➡️India squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 & tri-series in South Africa announced. Shikha Pandey makes her return to the squad.
➡️Hockey India announces cash prizes for Indian team at World Cup. The team members will get Rs 25 lakh each and the support staff Rs 5 lakh each for a Gold medal-winning feat.
Comments are closed.