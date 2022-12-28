TNI Evening News Headlines- December 28, 2022

➡️ Jagatsinghpur Deputy Collector arrested on charges of amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of 191% of his known sources of income.

➡️ Russian tourists’ death in Odisha: Post-mortem report says Russian MP Pavel Antov died of internal injury due to fall.

➡️ Covid Protocol including wearing of facemask not mandatory in Odisha: Health department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Shalini Pandit.

➡️ BJP President JP Nadda targets State Government during his visit to Odisha today.

➡️ 4 Terrorists killed in Jammu today were carrying 7 AK-47s, US M4 Carbine.

➡️ PM Modi arrives at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted. Her health condition is stable.

➡️ 39 foreign-returnees in India test COVID-positive, under isolation.

➡️ Covid-19 Scare: Next 40 days crucial for India, says Health Ministry.

➡️ Serum Institute of India (SII) will provide 2 crore Covishield vaccine doses to central govt free of cost: Official sources.