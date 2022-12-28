Rahul Gandhi’s ‘T-Shirt’ in Chilling Winter creates Big Buzz

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, has recently made the news. He’s in the news for wearing a basic polo t-shirt to public events, including those in Delhi, currently experiencing a cold wave. Gandhi finally clarified the issue of donning the same T-shirt in response to a reporter’s inquiry.

He said, “T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge… (I will keep wearing it till I can).”

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi replies to a question about him wearing a T-shirt. Reporter to Rahul Gandhi: Today also in T-shirt… Rahul Gandhi: T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge… pic.twitter.com/S5OB4TuKfZ — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

Following the posting of images of Rahul Gandhi walking in a t-shirt by Congress leaders, social media platforms were flooded with comments. He was only sporting a t-shirt on Monday in Delhi, where temperatures were only 8 to 9 degrees Celsius.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“In morning temperature of Delhi was 9 degree Celsius. Only in T-shirt? Itni energy kahan se laate ho bhai [email protected],” a user wrote.

A user even warned Rahul Gandhi that this practice might not be healthy and can even cause serious health complications.

“It’s chilly weather in Delhi, temperature below 7 degrees, and #RahulGandhi in T-Shirt?? Somebody, please tell him that not protecting yourself against cold weather may lead to a cardiac or paralysis attack !” a user wrote.

Congress MP paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi and several former prime ministers in a t-shirt and barefoot as Delhi shivered in a cold wave sweeping across north India.

Last week, Gandhi responded to questions about not feeling cold in the chilly Delhi winter. He emphasized on the plight of those who cannot afford warm clothing. He claimed that the media repeatedly asked him if he was cold, but never asked the same question to a farmer or a laborer.