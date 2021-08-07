TNI Evening News Headlines – August 7, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 334 more COVID positive cases & 229 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 248 local contact cases and 86 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1525 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 968453.

➡️ Students in Odisha will be given 1 month time for application for admission into +2 courses.

➡️ 7 killed in lightning strike in Odisha.

➡️ Woman, including three police personnel injured in mob attack in Bhadrak.

➡️ Senior assistant of a District Medical Officer in Nuapada caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

India News

➡️ India approves Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use.

➡️ Indian Army troops deployed at forward bases in Nyoma, Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control.

➡️ Policeman injured in militant attack in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

➡️ Kerala records 20,367 new COVID-19 cases,139 Deaths in last 24 Hours.

➡️ Neeraj Chopra wins Gold medal in Javelin with 87.58 m throw, first athletics Gold for India in Olympics.

➡️ Haryana Government announces 6 Crore Cash Prize and Grade I Government Job for Javelin Gold Medalist.

➡️ Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh announces a special cash reward of Rs 2 crores for Neeraj Chopra.

➡️ BCCI announces cash prize of Rs 1 Cr for gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, Rs 50 lakh each for silver medalists Mirabai Chanu & Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Rs 25 lakh each for bronze medalists PV Sidhu, Lovlina Borgohain & Bajrang Punia & Rs 1.25 Cr to Hockey Men’s Team.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Bajrang Punia clinches bronze medal in men’s 65 kg wrestling at Tokyo Olympics.

World News

➡️ WhatsApp Head slams Apple over its Tools to curb Child abuse.

➡️ US Embassy Kabul urges US citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately.

➡️ Air India to operate direct flight services from Cochin International Airport to London, starting from 18th August.

➡️ Iran welcomes India’s role in ensuring security in Afghanistan: Iranian President Raisi to EAM Jaishankar.

➡️ US State Department announces five additions to global terrorist list.

➡️ Pakistan Minister tweets online petition to UK govt as India moves to ‘amber’ list.