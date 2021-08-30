TNI Evening News Headlines – August 30, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 173 more COVID positive cases & 258 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 125 local contact cases and 48 quarantine cases.

➡️ 843 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 992473.

➡️ 1520 kg Ganja worth more than Rs 1.5 cr seized in Malkangiri, 5 arrested.

➡️ Theatre Director Anant Mahapatra was conferred with highest award of Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi “Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Samman” today.

➡️ Bargarh: Bijepur BDO, Padmanav Samantray who was arrested by Odisha Vigilance following recovery of Rs 3.5 lakh cash, has been remanded to judicial custody till September 9.

➡️ Odisha Government to recruit 6,720 Teachers; online registration to apply for the posts will commence from September 4.

➡️ Odisha Government begins statewide serological surveillance; children below 18 years in focus.

India News

➡️ Mysterious fever kills 33 kids, 7 adults in UP’s Firozabad.

➡️ Indian Air Force C-17, C-130J aircraft back from Afghan evacuation operations.

➡️ 64 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ Karnataka Government to resume physical classes for standards 6-8 from September 6.

➡️ Income Tax Return Filing Deadline: CBDT extends due date of various ITR e-filing Forms.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics 2020 : Vinod Kumar loses his medal; declared ineligible in classification reassessment.

➡️ Sumit Antil wins Gold in Men’s Javelin Throw with World Record throw of 68.55m at Tokyo Paralympics.

➡️ All-rounder Stuart Binny has announced his decision to retire from all forms of the game with immediate effect.

➡️ Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez grilled by ED in money laundering case.

➡️ Actor Armaan Kohli sent to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till 1st September.

World News

➡️ UNSC to adopt 1st resolution on Afghanistan soon. Focus to be on ‘protection of human rights’.

➡️ British soldier escapes Taliban-controlled Afghanistan with 150 cats and dogs.

➡️ Islamic State claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on Kabul airport on Monday.

➡️ 236,000 more Covid deaths in Europe by December 1: WHO warns.

➡️ Afghanistan Crisis: Armed Taliban militants stand behind television anchor holding guns while he reads the news.

➡️ 2 Pakistani soldiers killed in cross border fire from Afghanistan.