TNI Evening News Headlines – August 30, 2021

Key News Headlines of August 30, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Sumit Antil wins Gold in Men's Javelin Throw with World Record throw of 68.55m at Tokyo Paralympics
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 173 more COVID positive cases & 258 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 125 local contact cases and 48 quarantine cases.

➡️ 843 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 992473.

➡️ 1520 kg Ganja worth more than Rs 1.5 cr seized in Malkangiri, 5 arrested.

➡️ Theatre Director Anant Mahapatra was conferred with highest award of Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi “Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Samman” today.

➡️ Bargarh: Bijepur BDO, Padmanav Samantray who was arrested by Odisha Vigilance following recovery of Rs 3.5 lakh cash, has been remanded to judicial custody till September 9.

➡️ Odisha Government to recruit 6,720 Teachers; online registration to apply for the posts will commence from September 4.

➡️ Odisha Government begins statewide serological surveillance; children below 18 years in focus.

India News

➡️ Mysterious fever kills 33 kids, 7 adults in UP’s Firozabad.

➡️ Indian Air Force C-17, C-130J aircraft back from Afghan evacuation operations.

➡️ 64 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ Karnataka Government to resume physical classes for standards 6-8 from September 6.

➡️ Income Tax Return Filing Deadline: CBDT extends due date of various ITR e-filing Forms.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics 2020 : Vinod Kumar loses his medal; declared ineligible in classification reassessment.

➡️ All-rounder Stuart Binny has announced his decision to retire from all forms of the game with immediate effect.

➡️ Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez grilled by ED in money laundering case.

➡️ Actor Armaan Kohli sent to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till 1st September.

World News

➡️ UNSC to adopt 1st resolution on Afghanistan soon. Focus to be on ‘protection of human rights’.

➡️ British soldier escapes Taliban-controlled Afghanistan with 150 cats and dogs.

➡️ Islamic State claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on Kabul airport on Monday.

➡️ 236,000 more Covid deaths in Europe by December 1: WHO warns.

➡️ Afghanistan Crisis: Armed Taliban militants stand behind television anchor holding guns while he reads the news.

➡️ 2 Pakistani soldiers killed in cross border fire from Afghanistan.

