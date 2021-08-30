Sumit Antil wins GOLD at Tokyo Paralympics with World Record Feat

Insight Bureau: Sumit Antil clinched Gold in Men’s Javelin F64 event with a WORLD RECORD throw of 68.55 Metres in Tokyo Paralympics. It was India’s second gold at the Tokyo Paralympics after Avani Lekhara’s golden feat in Air Rifle Shooting.

Sumit, Haryana’s para javelin thrower has broken the world record twice and set another world record in the F-64 category.

Sumit had earlier set the world record with a 66.95m throw and later broke his own world record with a 68.08m in his second attempt. He later broke the world record again with 68.55m throw in his 5th attempt.

With this, India’s medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympics goes up to 8 (2 Gold, 4 Silver, 2 Bronze).

Earlier today, Avani Lekhara won Gold, equalling the World Record in Women’s R2 10m air rifle standing SH1. Yogesh Kathuniya bagged Silver in Men’s Discus Throw F56. Javelin Throwers Devendra Jhajharia got Silver and Sundar Singh Gurjar won Bronze in Men’s Javelin Throw F46.