TNI Evening News Headlines – August 25, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 170 more COVID positive cases & 186 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 139 local contact cases and 31 quarantine cases.

➡️ 721 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 988090.

➡️ More than 50 lakh citizens have been suscessfully administered two doses of COVID-19 Vaccines in Odisha.

➡️ 4 persons of a family including two children from Rourkela died when a vehicle carrying them met with an accident near Torapa in Jharkhand.

➡️ Odia CISF officer who stopped Salman Khan at airport was rewarded, not punished.

➡️ The State Transport Authority, Odisha asked RTOs to suspend the driving license of drivers violating these traffic rules.

➡️ Odisha Government to provide subsidy for buying electric vehicles.

India News

➡️ India crosses 600 million (60 crore) vaccination mark.

➡️ IAF MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashes in Barmer, Rajasthan; pilot ejects safely.

➡️ Family pension of bank employees hiked; families of deceased bank employees will receive 30% of the salary of the employee.

➡️ PM Modi today chairs 37th PRAGATI meeting today.

➡️ Government approves Highest ever Fair and Remunerative Price of 290 Rs/quintal for Sugarcane Farmers.

➡️ Bombay High Court grants relief to Union Minister Narayan Rane; no arrest till September 17.

➡️ Kerala reports 31,445 COVID19 cases, 215 deaths and 20,271 recoveries today.

➡️ 16 Afghanistan returnees tested positive for COVID19.

➡️ Haryana Government decides to re-open schools for classes 4 and 5 in the State from September 1.

➡️ ENGvIND 3rd test, Day 1: India all out on 78 against England.

➡️ Rajasthan Royals Announce Signing Of World No-1 T20 Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi for the remainder of IPL scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 19.

World News

➡️ Once Afghanistan minister, Syed Ahmad Shah Saadat now works as pizza delivery guy in Germany.

➡️ Afghans will not be allowed to leave country: Taliban.

➡️ Russia has allowed around 1,000 Afghans to enter the country from Afghanistan.