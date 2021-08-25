TNI Evening News Headlines – August 25, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 170 more COVID positive cases & 186 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 139 local contact cases and 31 quarantine cases.
➡️ 721 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 988090.
➡️ More than 50 lakh citizens have been suscessfully administered two doses of COVID-19 Vaccines in Odisha.
➡️ 4 persons of a family including two children from Rourkela died when a vehicle carrying them met with an accident near Torapa in Jharkhand.
➡️ Odia CISF officer who stopped Salman Khan at airport was rewarded, not punished.
➡️ The State Transport Authority, Odisha asked RTOs to suspend the driving license of drivers violating these traffic rules.
➡️ Odisha Government to provide subsidy for buying electric vehicles.
India News
➡️ India crosses 600 million (60 crore) vaccination mark.
➡️ IAF MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashes in Barmer, Rajasthan; pilot ejects safely.
➡️ Family pension of bank employees hiked; families of deceased bank employees will receive 30% of the salary of the employee.
➡️ PM Modi today chairs 37th PRAGATI meeting today.
➡️ Government approves Highest ever Fair and Remunerative Price of 290 Rs/quintal for Sugarcane Farmers.
➡️ Bombay High Court grants relief to Union Minister Narayan Rane; no arrest till September 17.
➡️ Kerala reports 31,445 COVID19 cases, 215 deaths and 20,271 recoveries today.
➡️ 16 Afghanistan returnees tested positive for COVID19.
➡️ Haryana Government decides to re-open schools for classes 4 and 5 in the State from September 1.
➡️ ENGvIND 3rd test, Day 1: India all out on 78 against England.
➡️ Rajasthan Royals Announce Signing Of World No-1 T20 Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi for the remainder of IPL scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 19.
World News
➡️ Once Afghanistan minister, Syed Ahmad Shah Saadat now works as pizza delivery guy in Germany.
➡️ Afghans will not be allowed to leave country: Taliban.
➡️ Russia has allowed around 1,000 Afghans to enter the country from Afghanistan.
