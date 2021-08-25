Here’s all you need to know about Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’
The pair is reunited for an enormous spectacle that promises to be as entertaining as the previous two instalments, ‘Ek Tha Tiger' (2012) and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017).
Insight Bureau: On August 20, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were photographed leaving the country for the first international schedule of ‘Tiger 3′. The pair is reunited for an enormous spectacle that promises to be as entertaining as the previous two instalments, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012) and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017).
Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Tiger 3’ as the film continues to generate hype.
- Tiger 3 is reported to have a 45-day overseas schedule packed with gruelling, high-octane action sequences.
- Salman and Katrina are indeed a renowned onscreen couple, and the two are returning for the third instalment of their blockbuster action franchise “Tiger.” Their camaraderie and action prowess will light up the screen. In the film, Salman and Katrina will be featured in some thrilling action sequences.
- Emraan Hashmi has been cast as the villain in ‘Tiger 3′ in an unexpected casting. For his character as the villian in the movie, the actor has bulked up significantly. Emraan had previously stated to PTI that he would love to work with Salman and that working with him has always been a dream of his.
- With ‘Tiger 3′ and ‘Pathan,’ a type of action universe is being developed. According to reports, Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ would open with the climactic sequence of Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Pathan.’ Salman has already finished filming for his role in ‘Pathan,’ and the first few scenes of ‘Tiger 3′ will take place on the same set.
- Tiger 3 is claimed to be Bollywood’s biggest action film, with “action directors from various areas of expertise and a budget of more than Rs. 300 crore, according to the source.
- Unlike Tiger Zinda Hai, which was shot in only two locations, Tiger 3’s plot requires the characters to travel from one place to the next as they race against time to complete an impossible mission.
- Producer Aditya Chopra has reportedly planned to shoot sequences in “Austria, Morocco, Turkey, Russia, and a brief schedule in the United Arab Emirates,” according to recent sources.
- Salman’s appearance from Tiger 3 had also gone viral on social media not long ago. Salman was photographed sporting torn denims and a white t-shirt. A checkered jacket with a hoodie and a pair of grey sneakers completed his ensemble. He sported a thick beard and a long-haired wig, as well as a headband.
Comments are closed.