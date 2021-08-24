TNI Evening News Headlines – August 24, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 197 more COVID positive cases & 206 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 150 local contact cases and 47 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1035 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 987369.

➡️ The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) announces results of HSC 10th Board 2021; 80.83% Students Pass.

➡️ 2 Teachers of Odisha Shri Ashok Kumar Satpathy, Asst. Teacher, Govt School, Bhadrak and Shri Ajit Kumar Sethy, HM, Govt UPS, Kanamana, Chatrapur, Ganjam will receive the National Teachers Award 2021 for their contribution towards improving standard of students and infrastructure of their schools.

➡️ Surada MLA Purna Chandra Swain clears Matric offline examinations.

➡️ Odisha will continue to see deficit rainfall during the month of August, informs Director General of IMD Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

All Religious institutions in Bhubaneswar can only allow entry to those who are fully vaccinated.

India News

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin for about 45 minutes on phone over Afghanistan situation.

➡️ Shiv Sena out on Mumbai streets; Union Minister Narayan Rane arrested for his ‘slap’ remark against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

➡️ Narayan Rane’s plea seeking quashing of FIRs against him to be filed in Bombay High Court tomorrow.

➡️ J&K: Three terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in Baramulla district.

➡️ 5.1 Earthquake strikes Bay of Bengal; Tremors were reported from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

➡️ Afghanistan evacuees to undergo mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine at ITBP’s Chhawla Camp in Delhi.

➡️ Two Afghanistan returnees who tested positive for COVID19 are asymptomatic and have been admitted at Delhi’s LNJP Hospital.

➡️ Kerala reports 24,296 new cases, 173 deaths and 19,349 recoveries today.

➡️ BRICS NSA meeting: Ajit Doval chairs high-level meet – Cyber security, terrorism on agenda.

➡️ Mariyappan Thangavelu in quarantine; Javelin thrower Tek Chand was India’s flag-bearer at the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony.

World News

➡️ UAE temporarily suspends visa-on-arrival for passengers arriving from India.

➡️ The White House said that close to 21,600 people have been successfully evacuated out of Afghanistan in the 24-hour.

➡️ A plane that arrived at Kabul to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Afghanistan was hijacked & taken to Iran;

➡️ Kiev denies hijacking any Ukrainian evacuation plane in Afghanistan: Tehran Times quotes Russian media outlet Interfax.

➡️ Female Afghan Government workers asked to stay home until security allows-Taliban: AFP.

➡️ Taliban ask US to stop evacuating skilled Afghans.