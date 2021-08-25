BJP, BJD join hands for Koraput Bypass

TNI Bureau: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who has the acceptability within both BJP and BJD, has ensured that both parties worked together with the common objective of development of Koraput region. BJP State Vice President Bhrugu Baxipatra, who accompanied him throughout his tour, took the lead while Koraput District BJD President Ishwar Chandra Panigrahi extended full support to the cause.

After Bhrugu and Ishwar held discussions at the Koraput Circuit House after the land acquisition problem for Koraput Bypass has been resolved. The local Railway Department, which was not giving up the 3.30 acres of land required for the bypass, has come on board following the intervention of Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It was Bhrugu, who persued the matter and he received full support from the Railway Minister as well as the District BJD. The bypass will ensure smooth traffic movement in the Koraput town.

It can be noted that the NH-26 which connects Vizag to Raipur, has been the lifeline for the entire Koraput district. The Koraput Bypass had received the nod 6 years ago, but the work could not be expedited due to the problem with land acquisition and Railway Department’s non-cooperation.

In another development, the place where renowned litterateur, Jnanapitha Award Winner and Padma Bhushan Late Gopinath Mohanty spent most of his working years, got the nod to be converted into the Memorial House. It was long-standing demand of people in undivided Koraput region as well as other parts of the state, which is being fulfilled thanks to the intervention of the Railway Minister who held discussions with the concerned officials including the BSNL, which was using it as a goddown, informed Bhrugu Baxipatra.