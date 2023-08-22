TNI Evening News Headlines – August 22, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 landing may postpone to August 27 if conditions are unfavorable: ISRO.
➡️Suspended BJD leader Sarat Nayak & accused PET Anupam Ray arrested by Mahanga Police in connection with Mahanga minor girl death case.
➡️Woman Home Guard Torture Case: Police DIG Brijesh Kumar Rai transferred to State Police Headquarters, Cuttack.
➡️Puri Srimandir Parikrama project to be completed by October: SJTA.
➡️Secretary to CM (5T) V.K. Pandian today visited Khordha District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and redressal of public grievances.
➡️30 drug dealers nabbed by Bargarh Police in special drive involved in smuggling of illegal cough syrups.
➡️30 bogies detached from a goods train near Charampa Station in Bhadrak; bogies reattached later.
➡️PM Modi reaches Johannesburg to attend BRICS summit, shares pictures of his meeting with members of the Indian diaspora in South Africa.
➡️Women members of Indian diaspora tie ‘Rakhi’ to PM Modi in Johannesburg.
Related Posts
➡️Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC will begin at 17:20 Hrs. IST on August 23, 2023.
➡️Tamil Nadu Government gives assistance of Rs 10 crores to Himachal Pradesh for relief works in the rain-ravaged State.
➡️Delhi Government Official Rape Case: Both the Government official and his wife have been sent to judicial custody for one day.
➡️Hyderabad Doctor Koyyala Ruth Paul John, becomes first transgender to get admission in MD.
➡️CBI arrests Canada-based businessman in defence espionage case.
➡️West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launched an anti-ragging helpline number 18003455678 for all educational institutions.
➡️FIDE World Cup Chess final between Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and Norway’s World Number 1 Magnus Carlsen ended in a draw after 35 moves.
➡️India’s R Praggnanandhaa has made history by becoming the second Indian player to reach the finals of the FIDE Chess World Cup after Viswanathan Anand.
Comments are closed.