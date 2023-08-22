TNI Evening News Headlines – August 22, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing may postpone to August 27 if conditions are unfavorable: ISRO.

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Modi reaches Johannesburg to attend BRICS summit, shares pictures of his meeting with members of the Indian diaspora in South Africa.
➡️Suspended BJD leader Sarat Nayak & accused PET Anupam Ray arrested by Mahanga Police in connection with Mahanga minor girl death case.
➡️Woman Home Guard Torture Case: Police DIG Brijesh Kumar Rai transferred to State Police Headquarters, Cuttack.
➡️Puri Srimandir Parikrama project to be completed by October: SJTA.
➡️Secretary to CM (5T) V.K. Pandian today visited Khordha District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and redressal of public grievances.
➡️30 drug dealers nabbed by Bargarh Police in special drive involved in smuggling of illegal cough syrups.
➡️30 bogies detached from a goods train near Charampa Station in Bhadrak; bogies reattached later.
➡️PM Modi reaches Johannesburg to attend BRICS summit, shares pictures of his meeting with members of the Indian diaspora in South Africa.
➡️Women members of Indian diaspora tie ‘Rakhi’ to PM Modi in Johannesburg.
Related Posts

2 arrested in Mahanga Minor Girl Death Case

Harassment of Woman Home Guard in Odisha: Matter reaches…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC will begin at 17:20 Hrs. IST on August 23, 2023.
➡️Tamil Nadu Government gives assistance of Rs 10 crores to Himachal Pradesh for relief works in the rain-ravaged State.
➡️Delhi Government Official Rape Case: Both the Government official and his wife have been sent to judicial custody for one day.
➡️Hyderabad Doctor Koyyala Ruth Paul John, becomes first transgender to get admission in MD.
➡️CBI arrests Canada-based businessman in defence espionage case.
➡️West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launched an anti-ragging helpline number 18003455678 for all educational institutions.
➡️FIDE World Cup Chess final between Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and Norway’s World Number 1 Magnus Carlsen ended in a draw after 35 moves.
➡️India’s R Praggnanandhaa has made history by becoming the second Indian player to reach the finals of the FIDE Chess World Cup after Viswanathan Anand.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.