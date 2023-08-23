TNI Morning News Headlines – August 23, 2023

➡️ Odisha Government releases revised guidelines for recruitment of 20000 junior teachers.
➡️IMD predicts heavy rainfall activities in several Odisha districts during next 3 days.
➡️Odisa Mountaineer Sidharth Routray scales Australia’s tallest Mount Kosciuszko.
➡️India will land on moon on Wednesday evening as scheduled: ISRO Chairman S Somanath.
➡️ISRO shares a graphical representation of the Vikram Lander’s landing and Rover’s mission.
➡️PM Modi attended the BRICS Leaders Retreat during the Summit in South Africa, participated in the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue in Johannesburg.
➡️Himachal Pradesh: Several roads in Shimla were closed due to landslides.
➡️89 schoolgirls found missing during surprise inspection at hostel in Uttar Pradesh, FIR filed.
➡️ED conducts searches at the residence of Vinod Verma, advisor to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, in Raipur.
➡️Sensex climbs 216.07 points to 65,436.10 in early trade; Nifty up 53.75 points to 19,450.20.
➡️Rupee rises 4 paise to 82.95 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️US President Joe Biden to visit India from September 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit.
➡️Former Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak’s teammate Henry Olonga says that Heath Streak is alive.
➡️NASA has selected the geology team that will develop the surface science plan for the first crewed lunar landing mission in more than 50 years.
