2 arrested in Mahanga Minor Girl Death Case

TNI Bureau: The mystery surrounding the death of a Class 10 girl student in Mahanga of Cuttack district has deepened further after Mahanga Police on Tuesday arrested suspended BJD leader and former chairman of Mahanga panchayat samiti Sarat Nayak & and physical education teacher (PET) Anupam Ray in connection with the death of the school girl.

Worth mentioning, a girl student in Mahanga panchayat of Cuttack district was found dead under mysterious circumstances on June 16 and her parents cremated the body without conducting post-mortem.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

She died by suicide after her family members came to know about her affair with the PET, locals had alleged.

In an viral audio clip, Nayak was heard demanding Rs 70, 000 from mother of the PET to end the matter.

Nayak was further heard saying to the teacher’s mother that the girl’s body was cremated and later immersed in a river to close the matter.