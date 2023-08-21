TNI Evening News Headlines – August 21, 2023

➡️ Puri Srimandir Nata Mandap repairing work will start after September, informs ASI Archaeological Superintendent.
➡️Secretary to CM (5T) V.K. Pandian interacted with the Colleges students of Khordha District today. The interaction of 5T secy with students was held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar today.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approved inclusion of 70 Higher Secondary Schools and 38 Degree Colleges of the district under 5T transformation programme at a cost of Rs 66.75 Crores.
➡️Newly-built bridge over Brahmani river at Kaniha in Angul district will be named after freedom fighter and former Deputy Chief Minister Pabitra Mohan Pradhan.
➡️Odisha Government approves 9 Industrial Projects worth Rs 873 Crore.
➡️Three Ironman title holders of Odisha, who have conquered the challenging world of triathlon, were felicitated today by Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera.
➡️BRS announces list of 115 candidates for Telangana Assembly Polls. CM KCR to contest from Kamareddy and Gajwel.
➡️Chandrayaan-3 is just 25km away from Moon. Two-way communication between Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and Chandrayaan-3 lander module has been established.
➡️Naxalite killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district.
➡️Deputy director in the WCD Department of the Delhi government along with his wife was arrested for raping and giving medicine to the minor girl to terminate her pregnancy.
➡️PM Narendra Modi addresses G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ Meet.
➡️Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra clinches sixth Olympics quota place for country in women”s 50m rifle 3-positions event at World Championship.
➡️Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen beats Mauritius” Georges Julien Paul in straight games to enter second round of World Championships.
➡️Denmark plans to supply Ukraine with the first batch of six F-16 fighter jets out of 19 promised before the New Year, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
➡️Special Court extends Imran Khan’s party Vice Chairman Qureshi’s physical remand for four days.
