TNI Morning News Headlines – August 22, 2023

➡️District Sangharsh Samiti launches 12-hour bandh demanding district status for Kantabanji.
➡️ED files charge sheet against 3 pvt firms in Rs 22.42cr loan fraud case.
➡️Odisha gets its first academy for sprinters in Bhubaneswar as Sports Science India Academy of Sprinters (SSIA) was launched in the city on Saturday.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for South Africa to attend BRICS summit.
➡️Centre holds high-level meeting on Covid, asks states to ramp up genome sequencing.
➡️Delhi: Rape-accused officer to be produced in court today; wife sent to judicial custody.
➡️Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath holds ‘janata darbar’ in Gorakhpur.
➡️Farmers announce protest march towards Chandigarh to demand compensation for flood damage, heavy security deployment at Mohali border.
➡️Chess World Cup : Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 in the semifinals.
➡️Sensex climbs 92.83 points to 65,308.92 in early trade; Nifty up 35.5 points to 19,429.10.
➡️Rupee rises 6 paise to 83.07 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Gadar 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol Starrer collects 41 Cr, likely to cross 400 Cr milestone today.
➡️International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023: India men’s blind cricket team beat Australia, women’s team thrash England by 185 runs.
➡️Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announces release of Fukushima nuclear plant water on August 24.
