TNI Evening News Headlines – August 19, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 263 more COVID positive cases & 187 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 218 local contact cases and 45 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1003 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 982319.

➡️ Odisha Government announces creation of 11,006 nursing posts in several Dist Hospitals, Community Health Care centres, Mother & Child Care Centres and Medical College & Hospitals.

➡️ Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces a Vande Bharat Express train connecting Puri soon.

➡️ All MLAs of Odisha Legislative Assembly will undergo Covid19 RT-PCR tests from August 29 to 31 ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon session on September 1.

➡️ National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directs Odisha DGP to submit action taken report (ATR) in connection with Jajpur minor girl (Pihu) missing case.

➡️ Kalahandi University gets UGC recognition; now empowered to award degrees.

➡️ Son of former Odisha Congress President Jayadev Jena and former Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress President Sangram Jena (Bapi) passes away at the age of 43 while undergoing treatment due to post-Covid complications.

India News

➡️ Army officer killed in encounter in J&K’s Rajouri; terrorist neutralized.

➡️ J&K Apni Party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone shot dead by Terrorists in Kulgam district.

➡️ External Affairs Minister Jaishankar addresses high-level UN Security Council briefing on threats to international peace and security by terrorist acts; EAM Jaishankar says ‘must never compromise on terrorism’.

➡️ Addressing a briefing at the UN Security Council, EAM Jaishankar said what is true of Covid is even truer of terrorism – “none of us are safe until all of us are safe”.

➡️ DRDO develops advanced chaff technology to protect IAF jets from missile attacks.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes successful cataract surgery at Army hospital.

➡️ Kerala reports 21,116 new COVID-19 cases, 19,296 recoveries and 197 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ India Rating’s revises FY22 GDP growth to 9.4%.

World News

➡️ Several killed amid firing by Taliban, stampede in eastern Afghan city of Asadabad when Taliban fighters fired on people waving the national flag at an Independence Day rally.

➡️ An Afghan national team footballer Zaki Anwari died in a fall from a US plane at Kabul airport on Monday.

➡️ UN Biodiversity summit to be held virtually in October.

➡️ Over 5200 Total US Troops on Ground at Kabul Airport; US military has evacuated 7,000 people from Kabul.

➡️ Days before Taliban capture, IAF evacuated around 50 Indians from Mazar-e-Sharif.