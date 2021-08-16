TNI Evening News Headlines – August 16, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 211 more COVID positive cases & 187 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 150 local contact cases and 61 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1167 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 979407.

➡️ Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly to begin from September 1; to continue till September 9: Parliamentary Affairs Dept.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Malkangiri district on August 20 to distribute smart health cards.

➡️ Three Maoists surrendered before Odisha DGP Abhay in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha Police urges people to dial “112” instead of “100” in case of Emergency.

➡️ 9 from Odisha to get National Handicrafts Award for 2018.

➡️ Owners of hotels & lodges in Bhubaneswar asked to install SARAI App and update all details including guests’ information on a daily basis in order to curb rising street crimes.

➡️ IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha in next 24 hours.

India News

➡️ One C-17 of the Indian Air Force (IAF) evacuation flight returned to India from Kabul, Afghanistan this afternoon with personnel and equipment.

➡️ PM Modi meets Indian Olympic athletes at breakfast; urges India’s Olympians, who recently returned from Tokyo to visit 75 schools each by 2023 Independence Day and spread awareness against malnutrition.

➡️ More than 77 lakh vaccine doses administered today so far. A total of 55,05,20,038 vaccine doses administered have been administrated till now: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh urges External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar for “immediate evacuation of all Indians, including around 200 Sikhs, stuck in Afghanistan.

➡️ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rules out excise cut on petrol, diesel.

➡️ Sushmita Dev, who resigned from Congress joins TMC.

➡️ ENGvsIND 2nd Test: India 286/8, England 67/4 at Tea on Day 5, need 205 more runs to win the match.

World News

➡️ A stampade at Kabul Airport has left five people dead.

➡️ The Afghan air space has now been shut. Chaos at Kabul airport, several dead in firing: reports.

➡️ Pakistan worried as Taliban releases anti-Pak militants after taking over Afghanistan

➡️ ITBP personnel guarding Indian embassy to stay in Kabul.

➡️ United Nations Security Council (UNSC) emergency meet on Afghanistan today as Kabul plunges into chaos.

➡️ UN Secretary-General António Guterres at UNSC meeting on Afghanistan calls upon Taliban & all parties to respect & protect international humanitarian law & rights & freedom of all persons.

➡️ Afghan crisis: US President Joe Biden to address nation tonight.