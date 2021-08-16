TNI Evening News Headlines – August 16, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 211 more COVID positive cases & 187 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 150 local contact cases and 61 quarantine cases.
➡️ 1167 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 979407.
➡️ Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly to begin from September 1; to continue till September 9: Parliamentary Affairs Dept.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Malkangiri district on August 20 to distribute smart health cards.
➡️ Three Maoists surrendered before Odisha DGP Abhay in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Odisha Police urges people to dial “112” instead of “100” in case of Emergency.
➡️ 9 from Odisha to get National Handicrafts Award for 2018.
➡️ Owners of hotels & lodges in Bhubaneswar asked to install SARAI App and update all details including guests’ information on a daily basis in order to curb rising street crimes.
➡️ IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha in next 24 hours.
India News
➡️ One C-17 of the Indian Air Force (IAF) evacuation flight returned to India from Kabul, Afghanistan this afternoon with personnel and equipment.
➡️ PM Modi meets Indian Olympic athletes at breakfast; urges India’s Olympians, who recently returned from Tokyo to visit 75 schools each by 2023 Independence Day and spread awareness against malnutrition.
➡️ More than 77 lakh vaccine doses administered today so far. A total of 55,05,20,038 vaccine doses administered have been administrated till now: Union Health Ministry.
➡️ Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh urges External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar for “immediate evacuation of all Indians, including around 200 Sikhs, stuck in Afghanistan.
➡️ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rules out excise cut on petrol, diesel.
➡️ Sushmita Dev, who resigned from Congress joins TMC.
➡️ ENGvsIND 2nd Test: India 286/8, England 67/4 at Tea on Day 5, need 205 more runs to win the match.
World News
➡️ A stampade at Kabul Airport has left five people dead.
➡️ The Afghan air space has now been shut. Chaos at Kabul airport, several dead in firing: reports.
➡️ Pakistan worried as Taliban releases anti-Pak militants after taking over Afghanistan
➡️ ITBP personnel guarding Indian embassy to stay in Kabul.
➡️ United Nations Security Council (UNSC) emergency meet on Afghanistan today as Kabul plunges into chaos.
➡️ UN Secretary-General António Guterres at UNSC meeting on Afghanistan calls upon Taliban & all parties to respect & protect international humanitarian law & rights & freedom of all persons.
➡️ Afghan crisis: US President Joe Biden to address nation tonight.
