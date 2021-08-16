Meet Pawandeep Rajan – Winner of Indian Idol Season 12

Insight Bureau: Perhaps one of Indian Idol’s most successful and longest-running seasons concluded with a spectacular finale on August 15, Independence Day.

Pawandeep Rajan, who hails from Champawat, Uttarakhand, was announced as the winner of the ‘Indian Idol 12’ late Sunday evening.

The other finalists were Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya.

Pawandeep Rajan won the prized trophy, as well as Rs 25 lakh in prize money and a Maruti Suzuki Swift. Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were named first and second runners-up, respectively and each received Rs. 5 lakh reward money. Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro both received cheques of Rs 3 lakh.

Pawandeep hails from the Champawat area of Uttarakhand. On Indian Idol 12, he was one of the most powerful contenders. This is not his first appearance on a reality show. He previously won The Voice India in 2015 being a member of Shaan’s team. He received the trophy, as well as Rs 50 lakh in prize money and a car.

He has done over a thousand live concerts in over a dozen countries, including Dubai, Malaysia, Thailand, and South Africa, among others.

Pawandeep Rajan was born on On July 27, 1996. Suresh Rajan, his father, is a well-known Kaumani folk singer, thus he comes from a family of musicians. Jyotideep Rajan, his sister, is also a singer.

Pawandeep received his primary education at University Senior Secondary School, Chmapawat. He received his graduate degree from the Kumaun University in Nanital, Uttrakhand.

Pawandeep Rajan is a multi-talented individual. He also plays the guitar, keyboard, tabla, piano, and dholak in addition to singing. During his appearances on Indian Idol 12, he was frequently spotted playing them. Pawandeep received the prize for the youngest tabla player at the age of two. Pawandeep is also a member of the Chandigarh-based band Rait, where he serves as the main vocalist.

Pawandeep has also released his own albums, including the song Yakeen in 2015 and the album Chholiyar in 2016. In the film Romeo N Bullet featuring Rishi Verma and Aradhya Taing. , he sung four songs. Pawandeep has also been awarded Uttarakhand’s Youth Ambassador by the state government.

Himesh Reshammiya enlisted him and Arunita Kanjilal for a new song video named Teri Umeed while he was on Indian Idol 12. It was a great success. The singer was said to be dating fellow competitor Arunita.