Bowlers win Lord’s Test for India with Bat and Ball

TNI Bureau: The Indian bowlers performed exceptionally on the last day of the Lord’s Test with both bat and ball to help India register a thrilling victory over England. With this, India took a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series. The first test had ended in a draw due to rains. India had the upperhand there too.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami (56*) and Bumrah (34*) put India in the driver’s seat with an unbeaten 89-run partnership for the 9th wicket. From 209/8, India declared at 298/8 and set a victory target of 272 for England from 60 overs.

The bowlers wreaked havoc in the second innings of England and kept taking wickets at regular intervals. England batsmen tried their best to defend, but in vain. They bowled out for 120 and lost the match by 151 runs. For India, Mohammed Siraj took 4 wickets while Bumrah took 3 wickets. Ishant Sharma bagged two wickets.

Buttler and Robinson tried their best and at one stage, it looked like England would secure a draw. But, Bumrah and Siraj ended England’s dreams.

India have won the Test matches at the Lord’s only thrice. The following Captains have achieved the feat.

1986: Kapil Dev

2014: MS Dhoni

2021: Virat Kohli

Scores:

India 364 (Rohit Sharma 83, KL Rahul 129, Kohli 42, Pant 37, JAdeja 40; Anderson 5/62, Robinson 2/73, Mark Wood 2/91) & 298/8 (Pujara 45, Rahane 61, Shami 56*, Bumrah 34*; Mark Wood 3/51, Robinson 2/45, Moeen 2/84).

England 391 (Burns 49, Root 180, Bairstow 57; Siraj 4/94, Ishant 3/69, Shami 2/95) & 120 (Root 33, Buttler 25; Siraj 4/32, Bumrah 3/33, Ishant 2/13).