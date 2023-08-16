TNI Morning News Headlines – August 16, 2023
President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial on his 5th death anniversary.
➡️Replica of Konark Temple wheel installed at Times Square, New York City.
➡️Plus 3 girl student commits suicide after friend shares photos shot during changing of clothes with her male friends in Mahanga area in Cuttack.
➡️Nuh Police arrested cow vigilante and chief of Gau Raksha Bajrang Force Raj Kumar alias Bittu Bajrangi for instigating the communal clashes which took place in Haryana’s Nuh during a procession organised by Hindu groups.
➡️Massive landslide strikes Shimla’s Summer Hill area. 12 bodies have been recovered. Rescue operations by NDRF, SDRF, army, local police, and home guards are underway.
➡️Himachal rains: 8 houses collapsed in fresh Shimla landslide, 2 persons feared trapped.
➡️ISRO successfully completes final lunar-bound operation on Chandrayaan-3.
➡️Chandrayaan-3 moves closer to moon, lander to separate tomorrow.
➡️Water level in Yamuna river crossed danger mark of 205.33 metre in Delhi following continuous rain in the past two days.
