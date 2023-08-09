TNI Evening News Headlines – August 09, 2023

Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over his alleged gesture of flying kiss.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Nine matches of ICC World Cup rescheduled. The clash between India and Pakistan will be held on Saturday, 14 October in Ahmedabad: ICC.
➡️ADJ court sentences man to death in connection with triple murder at Lapada village in Sambalpur district in 2020; his son gets life term.
➡️Orissa High Court stays selection process of the Assistant Section Officer (ASO), undertaken by OPSC; next hearing on September 21.
➡️5T Secretary V K Pandian continues Cuttack visit on Second Day; visited Maa Charchika Temple, Banki, Paramahansanath Shiva Temple at Paramahansa, Cuttack and Madhabananda Jew Temple, Niali.
➡️A girl from Odisha found hanging in her hostel room at IIT-Hyderabad, family alleges murder, seeks CBI probe.
➡️Girl found dead in Bhubaneswar hotel; Police received Call Detail Record (CDR) of the deceased’s telephone number.
➡️Cuttack: Three persons injured after bombs hurled over past enmity at Amrutamanohipatana village in Athagarh.
➡️BJP’s women parliamentarians lodge complaint against Rahul Gandhi over his alleged ‘flying kiss’ to Smriti Irani while leaving the House.
➡️Rajya Sabha passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 which seeks to set out requirements for firms collecting data online, with exceptions for the government and law enforcement agencies.
➡️Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a public rally in Mangarh Rajasthan.
➡️Heavy rainfall likely in Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sikkim, Arunachal in next five days: IMD.
➡️Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to lead Indian contingent at World Athletics Championships 2023. Championships to begin in Budapest from 19th August.
➡️India-born college student Rejani Raveendran is first Republican to enter US Senate race in Wisconsin.
➡️33 dead in rain-related incidents in Beijing.
