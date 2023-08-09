TNI Evening News Headlines – August 09, 2023
Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over his alleged gesture of flying kiss.
➡️ADJ court sentences man to death in connection with triple murder at Lapada village in Sambalpur district in 2020; his son gets life term.
➡️Orissa High Court stays selection process of the Assistant Section Officer (ASO), undertaken by OPSC; next hearing on September 21.
➡️5T Secretary V K Pandian continues Cuttack visit on Second Day; visited Maa Charchika Temple, Banki, Paramahansanath Shiva Temple at Paramahansa, Cuttack and Madhabananda Jew Temple, Niali.
➡️A girl from Odisha found hanging in her hostel room at IIT-Hyderabad, family alleges murder, seeks CBI probe.
➡️Girl found dead in Bhubaneswar hotel; Police received Call Detail Record (CDR) of the deceased’s telephone number.
➡️Cuttack: Three persons injured after bombs hurled over past enmity at Amrutamanohipatana village in Athagarh.
➡️BJP’s women parliamentarians lodge complaint against Rahul Gandhi over his alleged ‘flying kiss’ to Smriti Irani while leaving the House.
➡️Rajya Sabha passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 which seeks to set out requirements for firms collecting data online, with exceptions for the government and law enforcement agencies.
➡️Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a public rally in Mangarh Rajasthan.
➡️Heavy rainfall likely in Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sikkim, Arunachal in next five days: IMD.
➡️Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to lead Indian contingent at World Athletics Championships 2023. Championships to begin in Budapest from 19th August.
➡️Nine matches of ICC World Cup rescheduled. The clash between India and Pakistan has been moved a day earlier and will now be held on Saturday, 14 October in Ahmedabad: ICC.
➡️India-born college student Rejani Raveendran is first Republican to enter US Senate race in Wisconsin.
➡️33 dead in rain-related incidents in Beijing.
