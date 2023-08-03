TNI Evening News Headlines – August 03, 2023
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed in Lok Sabha.
➡️Odisha Rain Updates: 9,18,383 cusecs of flood water in Mahanadi River passing through Mundali as of 5PM today; peak flow to continue for 8 hours.
➡️Puri Collector cancels leave of all Government employees in the district in view of possible flood.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled visit to Odisha tomorrow.
➡️Bhubaneswar Market Building re-opens today.
➡️AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku suspended from Lok Sabha from remaining part of Monsoon session for throwing papers at the Chair.
➡️India restricted imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers with immediate effect. The move is to push manufacturing to India.
➡️Patiala House Court of Delhi summons Olympic medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia on September 6 in a defamation case filed by a Wrestling coach, Naresh Dahiya.
➡️Delhi court to hear arguments on framing of charges against former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan from August 9.
➡️INDvsWI 1st T20: West Indies win the toss and opt to bat first against India.
➡️Australian Open: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat move to quarterfinals.
➡️Tesla leases its first Indian office in Pune.
➡️Rupee falls 5 paise to close at 82.72 against US dollar.
➡️Bangladesh reports 57,127 dengue cases, 273 deaths so far this year.
➡️Boat with 70 people capsizes off Philippines coast.
