ADGP Mamta Singh gets lauded for rescuing 2,500 people from Nuh temple

Gurugram: Haryana’s Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Mamta Singh, who managed to rescue 2,500 people – including 1,000 women and children – trapped in the Nallahad temple in violence-hit Nuh during the Brij Mandal Yatra. been praised by the state government for her quick and brave job.

Talking to IANS, the senior IPS officer said that during the recent unrest in Nuh district, she received a message from headquarters about Nuh clashes and immediately moved towards Nuh to look after the law-and-order situation.

“I was present in IRB Bhondsi, so I took a force and moved towards Nuh. When we reached Nuh, multiple vehicles were burning after being set on fire. The mob was pelting stones and even firing on the police party.

“There were three major chowks – Akbar Chowk, Tringa Chowk and Badkali Chowk – where the mob accumulated and targeted the police cavalcade. In this incident, police personnel even received bullet injuries but somehow, they successfully crossed these crucial points and reached Nallahad temple,” she said.

Mamta Singh fearlessly led the police force and successfully rescued the people sheltering in the Nallahad temple after huge clashes.

The ADGP said that earlier she was posted in Rewari and has tackled some violence in Nuh but this clash “was a major one”.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“The attackers were present on higher ground along with weapons and blatantly firing on police parties and the people who took part in the possession.

“The mob had already set afire police vehicles and buses and personal vehicles of the people who came there. The biggest challenge was to rescue people who were inside the temple. So, we made small groups of people – first women and children – and shifted them to police buses and other vehicles. They (the attackers) were basically targeting a group of people and firing on them, but the police party retaliated with AK-47s and other weapons and successfully managed to rescue people from the temple and shifted them to Nuh police lines from there they were sent in groups to Gurugram,” she added.

Mamta Singh has been very strict about law and order.

Apart from her fast act to save the people, Singh along with ADGP, South Range, Rewari, M. Ravi Kiran, visited all the riot-hit locations on Tuesday to maintain law and order in Nuh and closely took updates from the officers concerned.

The senior IPS officer had also visited Cyber Crime Nuh police station which was attacked by demonstrators on Monday. There she met SHO, Cyber Crime and later she also met riot-hit people who informed the officer about their damages.

Mamata Singh then assured the victims that necessary action will surely be taken against those involved in the incident.

Recognising her exceptional police service, the 1996-batch IPS officer was conferred a prestigious presidential award in 2022 on the occasion of Republic Day. (IANS)