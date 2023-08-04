TNI Morning News Headlines – August 04, 2023

➡️Konark: Devi River flows above danger mark at Bauriakana of Astarang in Puri district; current water flow is 5.20 metre against the danger mark of 4.93 metre.
➡️Mahanadi River overflows in Cuttack.
➡️Hirakud water level stands at 614.60 ft by 6 am today.
➡️Currently, 8,06,014 cusecs of water flowing through Mundali barrage.
➡️Brahmani & Baitarani breach danger marks. Holiday declared for schools in 4 blocks of Bhadrak.
➡️ Odisha unit of BJP announces names of 35 office-bearers.
➡️Himachal Pradesh Floods: 199 people dead, 31 missing till now.
➡️Gyanvapi Row: ASI team starts work on scientific survey of mosque complex in UP’s Varanasi.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir: NIA raids underway at various places in Pulwama district in connection with terror funding case.
➡️Situation in Manipur over the last 24 hours continues to be tense; Police appeals to people not to fall prey to rumours.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend BRICS Summit in Johannesburg later this month.
➡️Passing out parade of Agniveers held at ASC Centre, Bengaluru.
➡️IndiGo flight 6E 2433 makes an emergency landing at Patna airport; the flight, three minutes after departure reported one engine inoperative.
➡️BJP issues three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs from to be present in the House and support Government’s stand and bills from 7th August to 11th August.
➡️Sensex climbs 300.1 points to 65,540.78 in early trade; Nifty advances 105.9 points to 19,487.55.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 82.72 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Australian Open 2023: PV Sindhu knocked out in quarterfinals.
➡️Pakistan: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces dissolution of National Assembly on August 9.
