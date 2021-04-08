TNI Evening News Headlines – April 8, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Government makes RT-PCR negative report mandatory for entry to State.

➡️ All Public Transpoft from Odisha to Chhatisgarh & vice versa shall be suspended till 30th April.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 108 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 88 Local contact cases & 20 Quarantine cases.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik graced the orientation programme for 275 graduate engineers who joined the Deptt. of Water Resources.

➡️ Odisha CM directs District Collectors to handover unutilised Government properties to Mission Shakti groups.

➡️ Odisha Government seeks Rs 300 crore for 2021-22 for Covid Management.

➡️ COVID Norm Violation: Odisha Police collects fine of ove Rs 25 lakh in single day.

➡️ COVID19 surge: Section 144 imposed at Jajpur’s Baruni Ghat to avoid mass gathering for Baruni Snana festival tomorrow.

➡️ Madhusudan Law College in Cuttack to be operational as University from April 28.

➡️ State Bank Of India Main Branch sealed again after more number of COVID-19 positive cases were detected.

India news

➡️ Abducted CoBRA Jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas released by Naxals; produced before ‘praja court’ before his release.

➡️ Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to CoBRA jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas over a phone call.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds meeting with all Chief Ministers on Covid-19 situation in India.

➡️ Lockdown is not an option, says PM Modi while interacting with CMs.

➡️ PM Modi calls CMs to observe 11-14 April as Tika Utsav or Vaccine Festival; urges to trace at least 30 contacts of every infected person.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 56,286 new COVID cases, 36,130 recoveries, and 376 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Delhi records 7,437 new COVID 19 cases, Karnataka 6,570, Madhya Pradesh reports 4,324 new cases, Gujarat 4,021, Punjab reports 3,119 and Haryana 2,872 new Covd cases.

➡️ Maharashtra’s Pune district reported 12,090 new COVID19 cases; Mumbai reports 8,938 COVID 19 cases.

➡️ 88 students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district test Covid positive.

➡️ 37 Doctors at Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi test positive for Covid-19.

➡️ Three unidentified terrorists killed in an ongoing operation at Shopian.

➡️ ‘No violation in the contract signed in 2016 with India for the supply of 36 Rafale combat aircraft,’ says Dassault Aviation.

➡️ ‘Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive for COVID 19 . He had taken the first dose of Covid Vaccine on March 3.

➡️ With Covid-19 Cases Surging, Delhi High Court & All District Courts To Shift To Virtual Hearings Till Apr 23.

➡️ Election Commission of India issues notice to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for violation of model code of conduct.

➡️ Sachin Tendulkar discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID 19.

World News

➡️ France meets its target for 10 million first shots of COVID vaccine, a week ahead of schedule.

➡️ Joe Biden administration to pay all pending dues for climate change cause under Paris Agreement: US envoy John Kerry.

➡️ WHO rejects Serum’s proposal seeking extension of shelf-life of Covishield from 6 to 9 months.

➡️ Russia ready to supply military equipment to Pakistan, hold more drills: Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.