Odisha Corona Updates – April 9, 2021

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 1282 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 9304712.

Of the 1282 new cases, 755 have been reported from quarantine centres while 527 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Sundargarh reported the highest of 224 new cases in past 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha include 5941 active cases and 338890 cured/discharged in the State.

As many as 1,924 people have died in the State so far due to the Coronavirus.

Odisha Corona Updates:

➡️ Total Cases – 1282

➡️ New Cases: Sundargarh: 224, Khurda: 192, Kalahandi: 108, Bargarh: 84, Nuapada: 82, Sambalpur: 82, Cuttack: 63, Mayurbhanj: 52, Angul: 49, Balangir: 45, Jharsuguda: 36, Ganjam: 32, Puri: 28, Nabarangpur: 27, Jajpur: 26, Bhadrak: 24, Rayagada: 15, Sonepur: 12, Balasore: 10, Nayagarh: 10, Koraput: 8, Kandhamal: 7, Kendrapada: 6, Keonjhar: 6, Deogarh: 3, Jagatsinghpur: 3, Dhenkanal: 2, Gajapati: 1,

➡️ State Pool: 45

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 9304712

➡️ Total +VE Cases: 346808 (Active Cases: 5941, Recovered: 338890, COVID Deaths: 1,924)