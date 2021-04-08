Lockdown NOT An Option, says PM Modi

TNI Bureau: While interacting with the State Chief Ministers this evening, PM Narendra Modi has indicated that Lockdown is no longer an option to contain Coronavirus. He stressed on the need to fight Covid-19 by adhering to the guidelines.

“Tracing and tracking is the way to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection”, says PM Modi. He also appealed the CMs to speed up testing. “Our target is to do 70% RT-PCR tests. Let the number of positive cases come high, but do maximum testing,” he added.

PM Modi lamented that people have become complacement leading to rising number of cases. He also said that administration in most States have become relaxed.

While maintaining that Covid-19 Vaccines are being evenly distributed among the states, PM Modi asked the State CMs to observe ‘Tika Utsav’ or ‘Vaccine Utsav’ from April 11 to 14 to expedite the vaccination process.

“Once again we need to raise awareness about the importance of wearing a mask and following COVID19 safety protocols,” said the PM. He also asked the States to focus on micro-Containment zones.