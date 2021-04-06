TNI Evening News Headlines – April 6, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odia jawan Subash Nayak from Koksara block in Kalahandi district among 22 security personnel martyred in Sukma Encounter.

➡️ Daily Corona cases top 100-mark in Bhubaneswar today.

➡️ Odisha CM orders Special 10-day Drive to contain Covid Surge.

➡️ Mudslide inside well kills one worker in Dhenkanal District while installing concrete well rings inside a well.

➡️ Odisha Police officers offered their condolences to the bereaved families of CRPF & Chhattisgarh Police, who lost their loved ones while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

➡️ Odisha Government will soon set up ropeways at five tourist sites in the state.

➡️ Taru Apartment on Tankapani road in Bhubaneswar sealed for 10 days after several persons found Covid 19 positive.

➡️ Silicon Institute of Technology sealed in Bhubaneswar for flouting Covid19 Norms.

➡️ Student unrest in Sambalpur University against the decision to conduct offline examination; Police resort to lathi charge.

➡️ Odisha Congress leader Smrutirekha Pahi quits party citing dissatisfaction over not getting any support from the party leaders.

➡️ IMD predicts Rainfall, Thunderstorm in Odisha from April 8 to April 11.

India News

➡️ Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan holds a meeting with Health Ministers of 11 states to review the COVID19 situation.

➡️ India’s recovery rate & fertility rate is 92.38% & 1.30% respectively: Dr Harsh Vardhan.

➡️ Centre issues order advising all its employees aged 45 years and above to get themselves vaccinated.

➡️ Mumbai reports 10,030 new COVID 19 positive cases and 31 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 4,72,332.

➡️ Karnataka reports 6150 new COVID 19 cases, Delhi reports 5100 new COVID 19 cases, Gujarat reports 3280 new COVID 19 cases, Tamil Nadu reports 3,645, Kerala 3,502 cases, Rajasthan reports 2236, Punjab 2,924 and Haryana 2099 new COVID 19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Himachal Pradesh Government decides to postpone the Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra.

➡️ 77.68% Polling in West Bengal, 82.29% voter turnout recorded in Assam, 70.04% in Kerala, 78.13% in Puducherry & 65.11% in Tamil Nadu till 7pm.

➡️ Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: Spokesman of Maoist outfit, Vikalp admits keeping a jawan as hostage & calls Govt to announce a mediator for his release.

➡️ Gujarat High Court to remain closed between April 10 and April 14 for sanitization & cleaning.

➡️ Rajasthan: 16 prisoners escaped from Phalodi jail in Jodhpur; 4 officials of prison including superintendent suspended.

➡️ Four COVID-19 patients flee from hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district; case registered.

➡️ Katrina Kaif tests positive for Covid-19; under home quarantine.

World News

➡️ Bangladesh witnesses highest death toll and single day COVID 19 infection.

➡️ Russian Foreign Minister in two-day visit to India; rules out Military Alliance with China.

➡️ Saudi Arabia to permit only vaccinated Pilgrims to Mecca.

➡️ WHO confirms possibility of Covid-19 transmission from humans to cats, dogs, tigers.