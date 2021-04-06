Odisha CM orders Special 10-day Drive to contain Covid Surge

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the Covid situation in Odisha.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the State through video conferencing, Patnaik directed the director General of Police (DGP) to launch a 10-day special drive across the State to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Addressing a high-level review meeting the CM said, “We have been able to successfully control the first wave of Covid in spite of a challenging situation when the nature of the virus was unknown. We are now battle-hardened and I am sure we will be able to successfully tackle this resurgence of the virus infection. We have to reactivate all our protocols and make the entire machinery work with enthusiasm and vigour”.

“There should be sufficient Hospital capacity to take care of the increasing cases. Adequate ambulances with oxygen supply to be deployed in the highly affected areas and proper monitoring systems to be put in place to ensure that any emergency call is addressed timely and with a sense of urgency and sensitivity. There should be no complaints about non-responsiveness of ambulances or lack of beds in the hospitals,” he added.

Instructions by the CM at review of COVID 19 Management

➡️ DGP to deploy the police personnel in large numbers across the State in a 10-day drive to strictly enforce the Covid Safety protocols as notified.

➡️ Health & Family Welfare Department to redeploy doctors, paramedics, Lab technicians to Western Odisha districts to strengthen the manpower required to fight the virus.

➡️ I&PR department should start a new awareness campaign to sensitise the citizens to follow norms of face mask, hand hygiene and social distancing.

➡️ Collectors should involve all sections of the society including the PRI Members, Mission Shakti groups, etc. and ensure awareness and enforcement.

Patnaik appealed to all the people of Odisha to be alert and follow the norms and cooperate with the enforcement machinery.